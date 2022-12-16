Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Expands By 68.4%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ebara Stock Performance

Shares of Ebara stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 1,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. Ebara has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $29.15.

About Ebara

(Get Rating)

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square/round type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

