Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Expands By 68.4%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ebara Stock Performance
Shares of Ebara stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 1,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. Ebara has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $29.15.
About Ebara
