Short Interest in Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Declines By 52.6%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the November 15th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 212.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on EIFZF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

EIFZF traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

