Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Drops By 21.1%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ FATBB remained flat at $6.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.50.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.79%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

