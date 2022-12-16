Short Interest in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Decreases By 27.0%

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $46,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $926,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,312 shares of company stock worth $108,231 over the last 90 days. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial

First Financial Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 44.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in First Financial by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THFF traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Financial has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $543.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.59.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

