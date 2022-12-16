Short Interest in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Decreases By 27.0%

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com cut First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $46,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $926,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,312 shares of company stock worth $108,231 over the last 90 days. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ THFF traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Financial has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $543.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.59.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
