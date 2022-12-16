Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Expands By 38.4%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,365,200 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the November 15th total of 25,547,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 428.7 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

GELYF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

