Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Expands By 38.4%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,365,200 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the November 15th total of 25,547,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 428.7 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
GELYF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.94.
About Geely Automobile
