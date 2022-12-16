Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Rises By 42.1%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the November 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Down 4.6 %

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HXGBY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

