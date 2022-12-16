Short Interest in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Rises By 11.9%

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 537,900 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 480,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBNC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,660. The stock has a market cap of $642.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.94. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

In related news, CEO Craig M. Dwight purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,961.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,784,000 after purchasing an additional 711,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,333,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after acquiring an additional 119,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 41.8% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 635,697 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HBNC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

