Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Drops By 28.5%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,239,100 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 1,734,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 238.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:INGXF traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.39 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -305.56%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

