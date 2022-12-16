Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Grows By 33.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

