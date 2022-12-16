Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rises By 42.2%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. 968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,325. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $60.83.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.5086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Johnson Matthey

JMPLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.89) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($31.28) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,110.00.

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

