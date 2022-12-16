Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Drops By 21.1%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFT. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. 34 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,634. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFT. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 89.6% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 745,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $331,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

