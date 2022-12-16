Short Interest in Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Rises By 41.7%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Mandalay Resources Stock Up 2.8 %
MNDJF stock traded up 0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.76. Mandalay Resources has a twelve month low of 1.16 and a twelve month high of 3.03.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile
