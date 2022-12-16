Short Interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Rises By 36.4%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MediaCo stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) by 1,707.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of MediaCo worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MediaCo alerts:

MediaCo Trading Down 7.9 %

MediaCo stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,937. MediaCo has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.