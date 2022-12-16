Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Rises By 41.1%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,500 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $79,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

