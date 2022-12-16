Short Interest in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Increases By 10.4%

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,769,000 after acquiring an additional 636,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,186,000 after purchasing an additional 393,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $99.79. 45,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,567. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $104.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

