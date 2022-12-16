Short Interest in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Rises By 38.1%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 845,400 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 612,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.9 days.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,866. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $15.19.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $795,000.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
