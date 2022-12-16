Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Declines By 26.1%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,499. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

