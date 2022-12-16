Short Interest in NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Drops By 29.9%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,317,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 1,878,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
NWS Price Performance
Shares of NWSZF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360. NWS has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.
NWS Company Profile
