Short Interest in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Drops By 27.1%

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 342,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,935. The firm has a market cap of $167.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.38. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 67,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPRT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.