Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Increases By 14.4%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 55,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of SEED stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.51. 36,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,934. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Origin Agritech by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Origin Agritech

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

