Short Interest in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Grows By 13.6%

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,180,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 11,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
PENN Entertainment Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,970. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.17. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,776,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,983,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,990,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PENN Entertainment (PENN)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.