Short Interest in Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Decreases By 41.2%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the November 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Petrus Resources stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 112,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,183. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

