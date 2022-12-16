Short Interest in Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Increases By 14.4%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,161,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 1,014,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PILBF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pilbara Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of Pilbara Minerals stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,261. Pilbara Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

