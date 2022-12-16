Short Interest in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expands By 18.6%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 327,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $966.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.56.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
