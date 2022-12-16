Short Interest in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Expands By 15.4%

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 53,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Powered Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Powered Brands stock remained flat at $10.08 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,274. Powered Brands has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powered Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POW. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Powered Brands by 91.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,024,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 968,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Powered Brands by 71.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,324,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 551,572 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Powered Brands by 35.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,773,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 463,052 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Powered Brands in the second quarter valued at about $4,197,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at about $3,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.