Short Interest in Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Expands By 20.4%

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pressure BioSciences Trading Down 8.6 %

OTCMKTS PBIO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.67. Pressure BioSciences has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

