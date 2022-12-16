Short Interest in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expands By 20.8%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio Trading Down 0.2 %

PRVB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.28. 2,282,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,311. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio

About Provention Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in Provention Bio by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.