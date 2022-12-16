Short Interest in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expands By 20.8%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PRVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.
Provention Bio Trading Down 0.2 %
PRVB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.28. 2,282,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,311. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
