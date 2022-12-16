Short Interest in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expands By 17.1%

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Price Performance

PROV traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $13.75. 34 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.