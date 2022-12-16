Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Increases By 18.8%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,057,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 890,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 587.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Proximus Price Performance

Proximus stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

