Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Grows By 15.2%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 15,410,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

QRTEA traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $1.56. 1,067,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 38.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 918,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 579,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 177,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

