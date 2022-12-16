Short Interest in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expands By 11.3%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RadNet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 24.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in RadNet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 55,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in RadNet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,418,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in RadNet by 23.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,093,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,173,000 after buying an additional 397,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in RadNet by 145.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 512,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 303,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of RadNet stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 251,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,704. RadNet has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.93 and a beta of 1.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). RadNet had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.17 million. Analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

