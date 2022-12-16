Short Interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Drops By 20.9%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Regional Health Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Health Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RHE opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.13. Regional Health Properties has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

