Short Interest in RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Expands By 17.6%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

RESAAS Services Price Performance

Shares of RESAAS Services stock remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. RESAAS Services has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.87.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

