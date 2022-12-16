Short Interest in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Drops By 26.5%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 112,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 812,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 227,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 15.5 %

Shares of RIGL stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $1.27. 6,456,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,801. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $219.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 92.44% and a negative return on equity of 2,419.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.96.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

