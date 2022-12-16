Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Grows By 46.0%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,659. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $144,971.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 586,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,896,584.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 65,550 shares of company stock worth $428,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.