Short Interest in ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Decreases By 27.6%

ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 564,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ScION Tech Growth I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCOA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,483. ScION Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Get ScION Tech Growth I alerts:

Institutional Trading of ScION Tech Growth I

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 0.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 648,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I by 18.3% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in ScION Tech Growth I by 7.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter.

About ScION Tech Growth I

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.