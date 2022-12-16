Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Expands By 44.5%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the November 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $374,000.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 6,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,534. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.