Short Interest in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Drops By 35.9%

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the November 15th total of 9,950,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sema4 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.
In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland purchased 185,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $2,715,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland bought 185,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,809,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,591 over the last 90 days.
Shares of SMFR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 1,790,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,122. The firm has a market cap of $105.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.50. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20.
Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.
