Short Interest in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Declines By 48.9%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,200 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the November 15th total of 607,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 221.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Featured Stories

