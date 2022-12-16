Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Expands By 61.4%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Socket Mobile Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SCKT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,558. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $14.47 million, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.80. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

