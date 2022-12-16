Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Rises By 11.7%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 359,900 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 322,300 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,125. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $9.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

