Short Interest in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Rises By 13.0%

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

StepStone Group Trading Down 3.4 %

StepStone Group stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,984. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.71 million. On average, analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder James Lim sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $889,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,383,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,932,219.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 466,612 shares of company stock worth $14,066,377. Insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.42.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

