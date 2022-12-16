Short Interest in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Drops By 33.7%

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the November 15th total of 72,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,599.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNLC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 156.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Bancorp by 467.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 136.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FNLC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.14. 12,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.54. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 37.91%.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

