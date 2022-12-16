Short Interest in Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Expands By 28.6%

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Tiger Brands stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Tiger Brands has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

