Short Interest in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Drops By 24.5%

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,600 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 627,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,826 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 328.2% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 59,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,602,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $389,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCBK shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

TCBK stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. 329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,584. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.57. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $58.62.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $109.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

