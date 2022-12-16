Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Decreases By 27.3%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Trading Up 0.7 %

TSGTY stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

