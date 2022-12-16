Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Declines By 24.1%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 202,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of UHT traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.25. 59,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $679.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth $8,385,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 139,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 51,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 200.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 44,264 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.