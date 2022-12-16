Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Declines By 24.1%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 202,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of UHT traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.25. 59,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $679.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.82.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.
Institutional Trading of Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.
Featured Articles
