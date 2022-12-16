Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Drops By 63.7%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CID stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.96. 294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $34.07.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CID. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 23,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

