Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Drops By 63.7%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
CID stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.96. 294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $34.07.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.