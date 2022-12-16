Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Decreases By 24.4%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the November 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 381,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 208,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 179,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 128,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

VGI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.