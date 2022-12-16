Short Interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Rises By 17.8%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,030,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 11,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on ZI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,640 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance
ZI stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $67.88.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.